Sony today revealed the new PlayStation 5 models, which are smaller in size, have slight design changes, have more storage space and some details that already divide the opinion of players. However, the digital model is the one that attracted the most attention due to its compatibility with a Blu-ray drive and there are those who think that this is actually a glimpse into the future of the Sony brand.

Video: PlayStation 5 Slim – New Model Reveal Trailer

The new PS5 digital edition could be more of an accessible option

Daniel Ahmad, renowned analyst and director of Niko Partners, considered that the new digital model of the PlayStation 5 could have potential for the second part of the cycle that the console is experiencing in the market. According to his perspective, so far the digital version of the PS5 represents less than 20% of total PS5 sales, something different from what happens with Xbox Series S, which would be above 50% of total Xbox sales. Series X|S. In the case of Sony, this could be a bet to profile itself in the face of the rise of the digital format in video games.

What’s interesting, is that unlike with Xbox where the all digital Series S is >50% of sell through, the PS5 digital version accounts for <20% of sell through. Although in both cases adoption rates were partially driven by production choices and constraints. The new digital… https://t.co/RI730tReQn — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 10, 2023

According to Daniel Ahmad, even with the controversy due to price reasons, the digital PS5 Slim could register a significant increase in sales of that variant of the console because it is not limiting users to only having games in that format since it offers them the opportunity to purchase a removable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive to enjoy video games in physical format.

In that sense, the analyst considers that Sony would be taking a look at its future video game hardware plans because if the new digital model is more successful it would be very likely that the Japanese company’s next consoles will continue along that same path. , that is, starting from a digital base hardware and offering the accessory to run discs as a separate sale.

Likewise, Sony revealed that the new PS5 models are designed to be the only ones on the market once the stock of the versions that we can consider Fat today runs out.

What’s your opinion about it? Would you like there to be a single model that is based on a digital concept but gives you the option of a physical format, although purchasing the accessory separately?

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

