After many months of rumors and speculation, Sony confirmed the existence of a thinner and lighter version of its next-generation console. As expected, many fans decided to unofficially name it PlayStation 5 Slim.

In a publication on its official blog, Sony shared the main details of this new version of the next-gen console, which reduced its volume by 40% and its weight by up to 24% compared to the previous model. However, there are still many questions in the air.

Aware of the above, the company confirmed news that will undoubtedly excite fans who prefer to have many video games installed and ready to play.

Related video: PlayStation 5 Slim – New Model reveal trailer

Is it possible to expand the storage of the PS5 Slim with an additional SSD?

Because the PlayStation 5 Slim features a new design, many fans thought that there would be accessories or other objects that would be incompatible. For example, Sony announced that the colored covers of the first PS5 model cannot be used in the new version.

Luckily, the situation is much more favorable when it comes to available space. For starters, the PS5 Slim will have 1TB of storage instead of the 825GB of the original 2020 model.

The extra amount may be enough to install a couple more games, but it’s clear that many gamers will find themselves needing to expand their storage at some point. Is that possible in the new model? Luckily, yes.

It will be possible to expand the storage of the PlayStation 5 Slim with an additional SSD

In statements to the media IGN, a PlayStation representative assured that “there are no changes in the new model.” This means gamers will still be able to remove the back panel and install an external SSD to expand storage so they can install additional games and apps.

The process to expand the space is expected to be the same as with the original version. On this page you can find a guide that explains how to expand the storage of the PlayStation 5 with an external SSD.

But tell us, are you happy with this news? Let us read you in the comments.

Click this link to find everything you need to know about the new PlayStation 5 Slim.

Related video: the good, the bad and the meh of the new PlayStation Plus

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente