This Christmas you may be thinking about giving (or giving yourself) a PlayStation 5, so there is nothing better than the Prime Days Party to get one at a very attractive price. And this pack of PS5 + EA Sports FC 24 It has a price that you will not be able to refuse.

PS5 with 20% discount

Taking into account that the current price of the PS5 with Blu-ray drive is 549.99 euros, this pack with the new EA Sports game is an excellent opportunity to get the Sony console at the best price. The discount is 499,99 eurosand it would match the price of the digital version without the game, so it is quite an opportunity.

EA Sports FC 24, the new FIFA

EA Sports FC 24 It is the first installment of EA’s soccer simulator alone, since since it left the FIFA license aside, the simulator now flies alone, but with the same ease as always and with the successful Ultimate Team mode. So yes, It’s the same old FIFAbut with a different name, so if you didn’t know exactly which game is included, you can rest assured that you will make the right purchase.

Is it worth buying this version and not the new one?

With the presentation of the new smaller and lighter PS5, many will think if they are doing the right thing in buying the current version of the console. Technically, the consoles will not present differences, since it is a restyling and not a generational update. Both consoles will offer the same performance, and the only thing that could be achieved with the new model is better cooling and less fan noise.

In any case, this Slim model arrives in the United States in November, and there is still no confirmation that it will land in Europe for the Christmas campaign, so, if you need it by then, you could run out of it and lose this 20% offer.

Will Black Friday improve this price?

Black Friday 2023 should be held sometime in November, but what is not clear is whether the PS5 will have another similar offer again. Given the margins of the product, it is normal that to offer a discount of this type it also comes with a game, and possibly not FC 24. Who knows if there will be a discount with the new Spider-Man 2?

These are all assumptions, but the reality is that now you can buy a PS5 with FC24 with a 20% discount, and if you don’t do it in the next few hours you will lose the opportunity.