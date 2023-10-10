Starting from the month of November in the USAe globally in the following monthsthe new model will be available PS5 whose appearance will present a reduction in volume and weight compared to previous models. Are present four separate cover panels, with the upper part in a glossy look, while the lower part remains matte. This version will remain the only one available, once stocks of the current model are exhausted.

The features that make it better for use are packed into a smaller form factor, along with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage. As for the Digital Edition, the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive can be added at a later time, and it will be sold separately.

Below, the selling prices of the console, starting from the November launch at participating retailers.

U.S.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR

PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K.

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP

PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY

PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY