With the arrival of the streaming game for PS5 through PlayStation Plus Premium, the console has been updated to allow more information on this aspect.

We are approaching the month of November and that means that the time is approaching to discover the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials games, whose official announcement already has a date marked in red on the calendar. Given the proximity of the revelation, we have already made our own predictions. Meanwhile, players of the subscription service can now enjoy on PS5 and PS4 all the games that have been included with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of October. A month in which there have been great news and they do not stop, since there are a new feature available a few hours ago.

This is because with the new PS5 system updateversion 23.02-08.20.00, added a new feature dedicated to PlayStation Plus Premium users who have access to the game via streaming on the Japanese company’s next-generation console. In this way, there is now a new logo that has appeared on the home screen below the games that can be streamed with this featuremaking their identification much easier and allowing all those who wish to play them with this format, whose implementation players are really liking.

In another order of things, as you well know by now, the 7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of November are already known, so you can consult which are the ones chosen in the list that we leave you below.

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Therefore, you will have until next November 21 to be able to play them through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. That will be the moment in which the new additions that will be presented in the coming weeks, among which it is possible that some title with this new label dedicated to streaming on PS5 will also be included.

