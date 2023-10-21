Console sales have found their expected direction after the pandemic and the readjustment period and now the results are the complete responsibility of the companies responsible for the hardware. In the case of Sony, PlayStation 5 continues to rise and has already matched the PS4 compared to the same period of the previous generation. As for Microsoft, there are markets that continue to be complicated for it, such as Europe.

PlayStation sales increased 175% in Europe

The console sales report in Europe during September 2022 was published by Gamesindustry.biz, the same where it was revealed that EA Sports FC 24 and Starfield led software sales. Regarding the general performance of the sector, an increase in console sales of 38% is reported on the continent compared to September 2022. In the case of hardware, the top remains in control of PlayStation 5 thanks to an increase of 175% in its sales compared to the same month last year.

Console sales in Europe during September 2023

Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S continue to fall on the Old Continent

While for Sony and PS5 everything is going up, Nintendo Switch continues to decline, an expected performance after 6 years on the market and in the case of September 2023 a drop in sales of 28% is reported. However, what is happening with Xbox Series which was 12%.

Although the result is adverse for Xbox Series X|S in Europathe consoles Microsoft They live another reality in the United States because there is a constant increase in sales and a response to the recent launch of Starfield. The results are expected to be positive for Microsoft’s hardware offering during the holiday season with 3 models on the market and with the closing of the purchase of Activision Blizzard King.

