PlayStation 5 continues to dominate sales in the United States and everything indicates that Sony’s console will end the year as the best-selling console as it is already shaping up for the holiday season with good results. However, I notice it has to do with the Japanese system and there is also good news for Microsoft.

PS5 was the best-selling console of September 2023 in the United States

Circana presented its console sales report in the United States corresponding to September 2023 and as has happened in recent months, PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console both in units and in dollars, endorsing its title as the best-selling so far. 2023. While that happened with the Sony console, September yielded good results for Xbox Series X|S.

PlayStation 5 remained the best-selling hardware platform in both unit and dollar sales during September 2023, with Xbox Series again ranking 2nd across both measures. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 18, 2023

Xbox Series X|S rebounds in the US

According to the report, hardware sales fell 8% compared to the same month last year, recording declining sales for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. However, in the case of Xbox Series

Although the relationship is not mentioned in the report, it is no coincidence that the Xbox Series the proposal of the Microsoft gaming ecosystem.

