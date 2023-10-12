Week of news that you have prepared Sony. While yesterday the Japanese company unveiled its new PS5 model, today it is the turn of the implementation of the streaming game for new generation titles. Of course, it will only become available to specific users.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be the lucky ones who will be able to access this feature that It will become available in Europe, starting October 23, without additional cost. We will be able to play, without the need for downloads, both games included in the service’s online catalogue, as well as test titles and PS5 works that we own.

A good battery of video games will be added progressively and among those selected to play in the cloud we find Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Hogwarts Legacy -as a temporary test-, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys or Fortnite, among others . It should be noted that we are talking about a exclusive PS5 tool for launchwhich seems to suggest that it is possible that it will land on PS4 at some point.

On the other hand, the resolutions that we can reach are 720p, 1080p, 1440p y 4K a 60 FPS con salida HDR o SDR, all depending on our screen and Internet connection. The audio available will be 5.1, 7.1 and Tempest 3D Audiotech, while we can take screenshots and record up to three minutes of video that will be saved in the system. In this way, this function will end its beta phase to be included definitively. Remember that an annual subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium has a cost of

