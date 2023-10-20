There are already many sales that are accumulating on PlayStation 5, a console that has certainly had many stock problems since it went on sale, although finally everything seems to have been resolved, hence we see more or less attractive bargains, and now there are a particularly striking one.

It has an important but, and that is that We are talking about an offer on PS5 Digitalwhich drops to 459 euros in price with a gift, a 50-euro card for the Sony digital Store, for games or for PS Plus if you prefer.

The offer comes from Carrefour, which also offers several options for delivery and collection. You can have it at home if you prefer with home delivery in about five days or even sooner, depending on the logistics and the area of ​​Spain in which you live.

This Sony console has 825GB and does not have a CD reader, so it can only play games in digital format

If not, you can always choose in-store pickup, although what you have to look at is the availability of this product in the physical establishments around you. In any case, you will have to make the online purchase online.

To give context to this price, it should be noted that this same console costs 448 euros on Amazon, which is not bad either and includes about 50 euros of discount, but it does not have any type of gift like Carrefour does now.

For its part, Amazon does boast speed in shipping, with delivery in 24 hours for Prime users and free shipping for everyone else.

Only digital games, but in 2023 this is no longer such a big problem

The limitation of PS5 Digital is evident, and it is that it does not have a physical game readernor does Xbox Series S. It is a commitment by both Sony and Microsoft for their digital game stores, which have the advantage of immediacy: you buy a game now and you have it now, in the time it takes to download.

The problem is that then you can’t lend it and you can’t resell it, something you can do with physical games, so the balance between pros and cons remains there.

In any case, the offers on digital games are getting better and in many cases they are well below what the video game costs in digital format, and you save a good deal compared to the price of the standard console.

