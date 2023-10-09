The multiplayer of The Last of Us aimed to be one of the great video games of the PS5 stage thanks to Naughty Dog. However, it could have been cancelled.

He PS5 catalog is suffering from a shortage of exclusive video games that is beginning to be worrying for the more than 42 million users who have purchased Sony’s current generation console. In this way, the Japanese brand’s first-party studios must begin to flex their muscles to demonstrate what is being cooked within one of the giants of the interactive entertainment sector. Until now, it would have been known that Santa Monica Studios would be developing a new God of War on a smaller scale, although most eyes are focused on Naughty Dogwhat He doesn’t seem to be going through his best moment.

After fire part of your staff, just a few days ago the existence of the remastered version of The Last of Us Part II for PS5 was reaffirmed. A saga that aims to have great importance in the immediate future of the imprint company, since they would also be immersed in the development of The Last of Us Part III. However, the third title in contention, The Last of Us multiplayer is causing many problems and there is talk of a reevaluation of it and even of a freeze in development. Nevertheless, There are already voices that speak directly of a cancellation.

The insider ViewerAnon has been the latest to do so through his personal Twitter account (X), stating that The Last of Us multiplayer project is “dead”. In this way, if the news were confirmed, PS5 would lose one of its most ambitious exclusive gamesat least according to the data offered by Naughty Dog when they decided to turn it into an independent and larger-scale title of The Last of Us Part II.

Some of those responsible for The Last of Us multiplayer begin to abandon the project

Information that seems to be confirmed with the latest movements that are taking place at Naughty Dog, since the recent layoffs are also being joined by the abandonment of the multiplayer project by some of those responsible for it. One of the last to abandon ship has been Anders Howard, Lead Project Monetization Designerso everything indicates that his stoppage and subsequent cancellation They seem like a fact. Until now, it will be wait for confirmation from Naughty Dog about.

We will have to see what consequences the cancellation of this project could have within Naughty Dog, since Many resources have been allocated in recent years for its creation, limiting the appearance of other titles.

