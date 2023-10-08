The controversy could return to PlayStation with one of its next releases.

PlayStation receives a very controversial PC game

PS4 and PS5 players will be able to enjoy this month one of the most controversial PC games in recent years. While it is true that even sagas like Grand Theft Auto and Mass Effect have starred in their own controversies, the passing of the years has caused players to be less sensitive to violent and sexual content as it has become commonplace, but this was not with the title. which comes to the fore again today.

Postcard: Brain Damage will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on October 25 leaving behind its exclusivity for PC and it is unknown if it will end up coming to Nintendo Switch or PC, and it could be a console exclusivity. The title from Running With Scissors, Hyperstrange and CreativeForge Games was originally released on June 9, 2022, having a score of 71 on Metacritic and an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam thanks to 96% of 5,241 user reviews rating the game in a positive way.

The game is a spin-off of the Running With Scissors franchise. “You’re no longer in Paradise and things are about to get weird, as Postal: Brain Damaged takes place inside the twisted psyche of Postal Dude himself. Yes, a completely new, retro-modern, action-oriented and skills-based approach“, anticipates the description of the game.

Adult content in the game

Although Postal: Brain Damage does not appear in the most controversial moments of video games in recent times, the title anticipates being a boomer shooter, “so it will involve a lot of shooting at enemies that will mock.” Among its contents that can “annoy” players A lot of crude humor and swearing is anticipatedas well as low resolution cartoons of people in lingerie or swimsuits.

After the censorship of a horror game, It is unknown if Sony has intervened to limit some kind of content from Postal: Brain Damagealthough in just a few days it will be known if the game returns as controversially as it did on PC.

