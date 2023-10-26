PlayStation Plus has become one of the most popular gaming services on the market, as members can access a free monthly game library and other benefits across multiple subscription levels. Unfortunately, there was a price increase last month. Despite the community’s displeasure, Sony defended this decision.

In late August, the company confirmed that it was raising the price of the 12-month subscription for all plans starting September 6. At the time, it said the increase was necessary to offer high-quality benefits and games to members.

After adjustments, the PlayStation Plus Essential tier 12-month subscription costs $79.99 USDwhile the Extra and Premium plans are now priced at $124.99 USD y $159.99 USD. Of course, the fee increase disappointed the user community.

Sony defends PlayStation Plus price increase

In an interview with Barron’s (via GameSpot), PlayStation Senior Vice President Eric Lempel was asked to justify the PS Plus price increase that occurred in early September. The executive said that it is necessary to adapt to the market and emphasized that the cost had not been raised in “many years” in 85% of the world.

“Like practically everything in the world, we have to analyze our prices and adapt to market conditions. We want make PlayStation Plus great. With the introduction of the level system, many consumers have recognized that PlayStation 5 has a lot of value,” commented Eric Lempel in the talk.

The PlayStation executive was also questioned about Microsoft’s approach to releasing day 1 games on its platform. He said PS Plus has a “very different” offering to Game Pass. Furthermore, he points out that 1/3 of the user base is subscribed to the 2 most expensive tiers, which is more than they expected.

PS Plus will receive Sony movies and Crunchyroll anime

“It all comes down to what you will get on the service in terms of the type of game and the quality of the titles. I can’t comment on what the competition does, but we feel we offer a great catalog of games, as well as other features and services with PlayStation Plus. It is a very different offering, but one that resonated with consumers,” said Eric Lempel.

In the same interview, the senior vice president of PlayStation and head of global marketing at SIE said that they are expected record sales for PS5 during the upcoming holiday season.

But tell us, what do you think of Eric Lempel’s statements? Let us read you in the comments.

