Despite the controversy that formed around it, the PlayStation Portal attracted attention and it is clear that many players plan to purchase it. Unfortunately, Sony confirmed that a very attractive benefit of PS Plus will be conspicuous by its absence on the portable device.

We must remember that the PlayStation Portal is not a portable console like the Nintendo Switch, as it is more similar to the Wii U because it depends on the PlayStation 5 to function. What actually happens is that users access the installed PS5 games through streaming technology. This concept has its limitations.

This PS Plus feature will be incompatible with the PlayStation Portal

In June, Sony announced that active subscribers of the PlayStation Plus Premium level will be able to enjoy the PlayStation 5 titles that are part of the service’s catalog and certain compatible games in the cloud. In addition, the streaming function can also be used in the available demos.

Sid Shuman, director of communications at Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed this week on the company’s official blog that the cloud streaming feature has launched in Japan and is now available to members in the region, with an imminent launch for Europe and North America at the end of October.

In the statement, the company took the opportunity to answer frequently asked questions from the community. There, he revealed that the new PlayStation Plus cloud streaming benefit will be incompatible with the PlayStation Portal device, regardless of the game or internet connection.

PlayStation Portal users will miss out on this PS Plus feature

Of course, Sony announced that owners of the portable console will be able to enjoy the games from the service that they download and install on their PS5.

“The PlayStation Portal is designed to use the Remote Play feature, which allows you to play titles already installed on PS5 storage over a WIFI connection. The catalog of PlayStation Plus games and classics that can be installed on PS5 will work on PlayStation Portal; however, the PlayStation portal will not support cloud streaming of these titles,” the statement reads.

Finally, the company revealed that cloud streaming is also incompatible with PS VR2 games.

But tell us, did this limitation disappoint you? Let us read you in the comments.

