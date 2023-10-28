loading…

South Korea and the US hold joint drone and laser sensor exercises. Photo/Reuters

SEOUL – South Korean and US forces held joint future combat drills involving drones, unmanned vehicles and wearable laser sensors this week as part of efforts to modernize their militaries.

The training comes as South Korea’s military conducts its annual Hoguk fall series of drills aimed at improving its response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

More than 120 soldiers from both sides joined forces to fight against trained teams of opposing forces in a mock city that looked similar to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, built at the Korean Combat Training Center in the mountains of the eastern city. Inje.

The exercise also mobilized a variety of high-tech weapons systems aimed at enhancing future combat capabilities, with troops deploying multiple integrated laser engagement systems (MILES), which use lasers to simulate actual combat.

Some drones were flown for reconnaissance purposes, some also fired assault rifles, while South Korea sent multi-purpose unmanned vehicles to carry injured personnel.

Choi Jeong-Il, captain of the South Korean army’s 25th Infantry Division, nicknamed the TIGER brigade, said unmanned assets and MILES equipment helped identify the enemy and measure allied casualties.

“We can confirm enemy movements using drones, and attack them with advanced attack equipment, which allows us to maximize the results of operations while minimizing damage to our forces,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

First Lieutenant Derek Chen of the US 4th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team said the exercise offered an “eye-opening experience” and the assets would be useful in future combat operations.

The South Korean Army launched the TIGER brigade last year as a pilot unit for future warfare operations using artificial intelligence-powered drones and highly mobile combat vehicles. It aims to convert all combat units based on the model by 2040.

The army is also holding its first international future warfare competition over five days until Saturday, taking part in around 300 soldiers from five countries including Britain, Uzbekistan and Cambodia.

