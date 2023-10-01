AFTERNOON VOICE – Recently Fadly Faisal’s sister, Fujianti Utami Putri or often called Fuji, provided clarification regarding her relationship with the captain of the Indonesian national team, Asnawi Mangkualam.

He conveyed this expression when he was a guest star on an Indonesian television program.

Knowing that there was a lot of news circulating about him, Fuji then provided real clarification.

The reason is, he once admitted that he was annoyed by being matched by netizens after breaking up with Thariq Halilintar.

The piece of clarification that Fuji conveyed in the FYP program was then shared again by various gossip accounts on social media.

One of them is the TikTok account @oshiyna.

In the broadcast, it appears that Fuji is openly only friends with Asnawi.

He also stated that his relationship with the footballer was nothing more than friends.

Responding to the information conveyed, suddenly the upload was flooded with comments from a number of netizens.

Many said that Fuji looked like he was hiding accordingly.

This is characterized by an unusual facial expression.

“The look in your eyes can’t lie, Fujianti,” sneered one netizen in the comments column.

“Brutal salting,” said another.

Many also expressed the opinion that Fuji looked embarrassed because his cheeks looked red.

Even so, no one knows whether the clarification given by Fuji is true or not.