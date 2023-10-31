We were in Barcelona to test the new Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid, the first mass-produced hybrid motorcycle powered by a new 451 cc parallel twin enginefour-stroke, liquid-cooled with manual or automatic clutchless gearbox, coupled to a battery-powered electric engine: an unprecedented technology on a two-wheeled motorcycle, which offers a combined power of 59 HP which reaches up to 70 thanks to e- boost.

Three driving modes available (SPORT-HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID and EV2), which each offer a different power response. Among the features we find the start-and-stop thanks to which, when the bike is stationary, the combustion engine stops to save fuel and reduce emissions, and the Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) which, if activated, automatically chooses the first gear when the bike is stationary, plus a “walk” mode in both forward and reverse to facilitate low-speed maneuvering and parking.

The petrol engine and the 9kW electric motor are integrated together in one trellis frame, with the 48V lithium ion battery positioned to optimize weight distribution. For all the technical characteristics and driving impressions, make yourself comfortable and watch our video test!