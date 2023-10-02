SEMARANG VOICE – Two defenders Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan receive FIFA protection if they want to leave the club they are currently defending.

Even Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan can negotiate with other clubs before their contracts expire at Jeonnam Dragons and Tokyo Verdy.

Negotiations from Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan can also be carried out without the permission of the club where they are currently playing. FIFA regulations provide protection for both.

The regulations for Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan are often called the Bosman Rule, which contains rules regarding player transfers before their contracts expire.

Currently Pratama Arhan and Asnawi Mangkualam have entered the Bosman Rule because their contract period at the club is less than 6 months left.

Asnawi Mangkualam’s contract will expire at Jeonnam Dragosn on December 31 2023. Although there is an option to extend for a year. Meanwhile, Pratama Arhan’s contract will expire at the end of January 2024.

According to the Bosman Rule, Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan are not allowed to communicate or negotiate with other clubs if the contract period is still 6 months or more.

However, if the remaining contract period is less than 6 months, negotiations with other clubs are permitted. Even without permission from the club at this time.

If you look at the contracts of the two, then Asnawi Mangkualam’s tenure at Jeonnam Dragons is less than 3 months away. Meanwhile, Pratama Arhan still has less than 4 months remaining.

With these provisions, now Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan, through their agents, can negotiate with any club.

Pratama Arhan is linked with the Suwon FC club and in January it will reportedly be made official. If it is true that joining Suwon FC will be a career advancement for Pratama Arhan because he will rise to the highest caste of the Korean League.

Even if you look at the Asian competition rankings, Japan is superior to South Korea.

Then it was reported that Asnawi Mangkualam would join Seoul, which also competes in the highest caste of the South Korean League.

If Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan really play for this club, they will both compete in the same competition. The two can also clash with each other.***