After starting last year in the world of health through a telemedicine service, Orange goes one step further in this sector and launches a new health insurance next to Mapfre.

New Orange health insurance

This new Orange insurance arrives in collaboration with Mapfre. It is a customizable policy, so that the client can select the most appropriate product for their family’s needs and choose the necessary coverage.

The insurance has a wide coverage of out-of-hospital servicesso that your quality of life is the highest possible in the event of any medical problem.

Primary Assistance: Prepare for any unforeseen event in general medicine, pediatrics, childcare or nursing. It also has basic diagnostic means and both outpatient and home emergencies.

Specialized Assistance: Put an end to waiting and endless lists. Get specialist assistance in consultation and streamline diagnostic and therapeutic procedures as much as possible, including obstetric care.

Special services: includes preventive medicine, cardiac rehabilitation, assisted reproduction, Podiatry, Osteopathy, Biomechanical Study of Gait and Psychotherapy treatments, among others.

To these essential and special services, another series of additions can also be added, such as hospital coverage That you decide whether or not it is time to hire them.

Hospitalization: it has complete hospital care, treatment and diagnostic tests, but also emergency services, home hospitalization and ambulance transportation services.

Prosthetics and implants: wide catalog of prostheses and implants such as self-implantable defibrillator, intraocular lens and cochlear implant.

Second international diagnosis: Interconsultation service with specialists or hospital centers worldwide to confirm a diagnosis or seek therapeutic alternatives.

Finally, you can also include as an extra the oral health. Includes free oral treatments for children up to 15 years old (except orthodontics) and multiple free treatments for adults.

Orange Mapfre Insurance offers different types of insurance depending on each person’s needs. can be hired different modalities, some include co-payment and others do not, which will influence the final price of the insurance. You can split the payment semiannually, quarterly, bimonthly or even pay it monthly.

Customer discounts

Although contracting this insurance is open to everyone, clients of the orange operator will have a series of advantages over the rest. Specifically, it offers clients who contract Orange Salud the possibility of obtaining an extraordinary benefit of up to 100 euros in the #SerDeOrange loyalty programwhich can be redeemed as a discount on your telecommunications bill.

This money accumulated in the program’s piggy bank can later be used to deduct that balance from the amount of the invoices fiber or mobile or to top up your prepaid mobile phone, if that is your case.

In addition, Orange customers will have discounts until January 31, 2024. You can now carry out your simulation and calculate the price of your insurance to see the amount you will pay according to the chosen coverage.