If you thought you knew all the faces of Venom, one look at the promotional art for Spider-Man 3 might change your mind

For those who remember the dark moments of the spider hero in Spider-Man 3, back in 2007, the alien suit that took over Peter Parker was the subject of much debate. But now, resurfaced promotional art puts the controversy of Venom’s design back on the table.

The design that divided fans

The black suit he wore Tobey Maguire It was not the only creative license taken. The villain of the plot also received his share of redesign, courtesy of producer Avi Arad, a true fan of the symbiote. A design that, to this day, continues to arouse mixed feelings in the fan community.

Con Tom Hardy As the modern face of the character, comparisons are inevitable. But if loyalty to the comics is your thing, the 2007 version might have more to offer. Indeed, he sported the iconic logo on his chest, although in a reduced version that did not leave everyone happy.

The legacy of Sam Raimi’s Venom: A dark chapter in search of redemption

The year 2007 was not especially good for Venom fans. The third installment directed by Sam Raimi, introduced the symbiote in a way that left a bitter aftertaste in the fan community. For many, the treatment of the character bordered on the superficial, without exploring the complexity and darkness that have made him one of the most beloved villains in the Spider-Man universe. Additionally, the lack of fidelity to the character’s original design in the comics generated much criticism.

Raimi admitted years later that the character of Eddie Brock, and by extension Venom, was not as close or understandable to him, something that was clearly reflected in the film. This lack of connection and understanding relegated Venom to a role that didn’t do him justice, making him a black mark on the Spider-Man franchise at the time.

Seeking redemption with Tom Hardy

We enter a new era when Tom Hardy he steps into the skin (or rather, the symbiote) of the now superhero in the 2018 film of the same name. Here, he is the protagonist, allowing for a deeper exploration of his personality and motivations. However, there is one key detail: Spider-Man is noticeably absent. This decision is curious, but also strategic. By isolating the villain from his spider nemesis, the creators have the freedom to build a character from the ground up, without the shadows of previous interpretations.

Hardy’s version has been well received, especially for his more human and complex approach to the character. Although not linked to the arachnid, Peter Parker, this new approach seems a successful attempt to redeem the character and offer a closer vision to the source material. It’s a spiritual reboot of sorts that, while taking risks by separating it from Spider-Man, has so far proven that it can, in fact, shine on its own.

The third installment with Tom Hardy as Venom promises to elevate the franchise to new horizons. After a second part that delved into the symbiote-human duality, fans are eager to know what direction the character will take. While details are scarce, this sequel is expected to offer a more complex plot and perhaps introduce characters or elements that expand the symbiote’s universe, thus cementing its legacy separate from Spider-Man.

The version of Spider-Man 3 may not have left a good taste in the mouth at the time, but its impact on pop culture it’s undeniable. The film opened the doors to discussions about the complexity of adapting comic book characters to film, a topic that resurfaces every time a new adaptation is announced.