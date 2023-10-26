Suara.com – As part of a broader aim to raise awareness of environmentally friendly textile printing, Epson collaborated with three renowned local designers, Calla the Label, Aleza and Nadjani, to print and produce their runway collections.

The Epson printer type series used in the printing process for Calla the Label and Aleza are the Epson Monna Lisa ML-16000 printer and the Epson F-Series printer series for Nadjani, in producing her collection at Jakarta Fashion Week 2024, which is the biggest fashion week annually. in Indonesia.

Now the fashion industry is evolving to decarbonize manufacturing by utilizing sustainable technology. More than 70 percent of industrial greenhouse gas emissions result from upstream fashion activities.

To reduce harmful emissions, brands can adopt digital textile printing solutions along with sustainable ink options. In response to sustainable practices and commitments, the textile industry is slowly moving towards sustainable solutions, but there is still much to be done.

Pigment inks have emerged as an environmentally friendly and effective option, with an overall lower environmental impact, due in part to their overall shorter production process, as well as reduced waste and water use.

This has helped the pigment ink meet global standards of sustainable textile printing practices, earning it Eco Passport certification.

“At Epson, we recognize the important role of sustainable technology. Our products are designed to meet commercial and industrial needs while remaining environmentally conscious for people and our planet and partnerships with purpose-driven brands, such as Calla the Label, Nadjani and Aleza will be very help in encouraging others to adopt more sustainable textile printing practices,” said Lina Mariani, Head of Vertical Business PT Epson Indonesia.

“Calla the Label believes in sustainable fashion and we are thrilled to be working with a technology leader like Epson who shares the same belief. Our recent collaboration at Jakarta Fashion Week is a testament to our commitment and we look forward to creating a more sustainable fashion line in the future,” Yeri Afriyani, founder of Calla the Label.

“As a designer, it is very important to print fabrics with environmentally friendly processes into my product line. While we actively capitalize on trends and styles, sustainability is at the core of our brand, and Epson’s innovation and ethos has been a great addition to the brand’s journey Aleza,” said Dia Demona, Managing Director of Aleza.

In line with other designers, Nadya Amatullah Nizar as founder of the Nadjani brand at JFW 2024 this time, revealed that this collaboration was an extraordinary opportunity for Nadjani to work with Epson again.

“Using Epson printers in textile production systems can reduce waste production and reduce efficient energy consumption. “This is a significant contribution in reducing the carbon footprint and protecting the environment,” he said.

In Indonesia, there are around 5,000 large and medium companies, and 500,000 small and micro companies active in the textile industry. The textile and textile products (TPT) industry in Indonesia experienced investment growth of 89.41% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, reaching 4.63 billion US dollars.

With this rapid growth, there is an opportunity to drive greater sustainability within the industry. One of them, Paper Clothes in Bandung which already uses Epson Monna Lisa.

In the near future there will be an installation of Epson Monna Lisa ML-32000 with reactive ink at Labda Anugerah Tekstil, Bali as eco-friendly digital textile printing in Indonesia and Epson Monna Lisa ML-8000 with pigment printing solution at Bright Printing, Jakarta which is environmentally friendly.

Epson is proud to be at the forefront of textile digitalization, where our printing technology is making a significant contribution to industrial transformation in Southeast Asia.