Suara.com – Pro Jokowi volunteers or Projo officially declared the presidential candidate (capres) they supported in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). Projo decided to support Prabowo Subianto as a presidential candidate.

This declaration was delivered directly by the General Chair of Projo, Budi Arie Setiadi in front of Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“We, Projo, have agreed to support Mr. Prabowo Subianto as the Indonesian presidential candidate in the 2024 presidential election,” said Budi Arie.

Previously, Projo General Chair Budi Arie Setiadi said that his party was following Jokowi’s direction regarding the presidential candidate to be supported in the 2024 presidential election.

“After being opened by Pak Jokowi, we will declare the candidates we will support,” said Budi in Senayan, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“The Projo is perpendicular to Pak Jokowi’s orders, we will just wait for Pak Jokowi’s directions,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Budi Arie again gave the initials of the presidential candidate supported by Projo.

“The candidate present, the initials are Mr P,” he said.

