Publisher Retrovibe presented Project Warlock: Lost Chapters, a new first-person shooter which winks at the past and is coming soon to PC.

Set after the events of primo Project WarlockBuckshot Software’s FPS released five years ago, this further chapter will put players in the shoes of a new protagonist who will have to clash with another threat. The adventure will begin inside a space station infested with aliens and demonic creatures, but also with zombie marines. Wielding new weapons, including a laser chain gun and an energy sword, it will be up to us to try to eliminate corruption from the space station and save humanity once again.

Project Warlock: Lost Chapters will be released on Steam sometime next year.

