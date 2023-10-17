There are people who change their clothes every day. What if you could change every 5 minutes, or as many times as you want? Project Primrose is a curious Adobe project that allows alter the design of a dress, with the push of a button.

Adobe has presented this smart dress at Adobe MAX Sneaks 2023, and it has captivated viewers live, as can be seen in the opening video of the news.

Interactive clothing isn’t a new concept, but Project Primrose isn’t just a fabric with an LED screen. This is a real dress, created with some type of metallic materialwhich changes the properties of this metal, to alter the design of clothing.

A dress to design your own clothes, with Adobe

As we see in the video, the dress has a metallic gray color, discreet and elegant, which can perfectly pass as a party dress.

From your mobile or computer, you can instantly change its design. Stripes, checks, gradients… Any design created with Adobe Firefly, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Stock, and Adobe Illustrator can be “downloaded” onto the dress:

Adobe

These are not just static designs. At the end of the video you can see how This smart dress has some kind of motion sensorsbecause a water pattern moves depending on the movement of the model.

Model who, by the way, is called Christine Dierk, and she is a research scientist at Adobe, and the head of Project Primrose.

As we have mentioned, this interactive dress is not a screen. Is about honeycomb-shaped cells, created with flexible textiles that do not emit light.

Adobe’s idea is that you can not only create your own designs: you can also You can download the creations of famous brands into the dress. It is, therefore, about the first downloadable dresses.

Not only do you save money because you only have to buy one dress. Also They are much more environmentally friendly than disposable clothing. that the large fashion store chains sell to us.

Project Primrose adapts very well to the concept of a smart dress, which changes design at the touch of a button. But Adobe also plans to use it on bags, furniture, and other decorative elements.