Stefano Sacchi, CEO of Progetto Benessere Italia Srl

Food supplements, drugs, medical devices and cosmetics: this is what the new industrial center will look like

Progetto Benessere Italia Srl (PBI), a holding company with shares held by MayMat Srl and BFSpA (the most important Italian agroindustrial group listed on the stock exchange), has entered the wellness industry with a significant acquisition. In collaboration with the industrial partners of the Vicenza hub (XM Holding Srl, REM Holding Srl, Saxò Srl, Nicola Faccin), through the creation of Progetto Benessere Srl, PBI acquired 49% of Laboratorio Chimico Farmaceutico Sella Srl (Sella). The remaining 51% remains under the control of Sella’s previous shareholders via a family holding company.

This operation gave rise to an industrial hub with entirely Italian capital, with operating companies in Lombardy and the Alto Vicenza area. This cluster, known as the “Wellness Hub,” includes A&D, Salix, Sella, Almas and Mare. The main objective of the new PB holding is to consolidate theto its competitive position in the contract production of food supplements, drugs, medical devices and cosmetics both in Italy and abroad. This will be possible thanks to the implementation of joint development synergies between the operating companies Salix and Sella and the entry into the pharmaceutical sector.

Sella is a Venetian pharmaceutical company with a hundred-year history, founded in the 1920s by Antonio Sella. Starting as a pharmacy galenic laboratory, it is now in its fourth generation. Sella has an AIFA authorized factory in Schio (VI) of over 15,000 m2, currently being expanded, and operates in the production and distribution of drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and food supplements. In 2022, the company recorded a turnover of 19 million euros, an EBITDA of 18% and a positive net financial position.

In line with the consolidated development strategy of Progetto Benessere Italia, the operational management of Sella will remain under the control of its current management, in collaboration with the strategic objectives shared with the Group.

READ ALSO: Alfasigma, 793 million takeover bid on Intercept. The Italian giant expands into the USA

The CEO of Progetto Benessere Italia Srl, Dr. Stefano Sacchi, underlined the importance of this acquisition for the Group. He declared: “The operation of acquiring a substantial shareholding in the Sella Pharmaceutical Chemical Laboratory represents a very important opportunity for the Group which will allow, on the one hand, to develop strong strategic synergies aimed at speeding up the development path in the sector of third-party production of food supplements, until now managed by the subsidiary Salix and, on the other, to enter, with a partner with a great tradition, in the production and sale of medicines and cosmetics under its own and third-party brands in all national and international channels.”

With the entry of Sella into the Progetto Benessere Italia Group, the strategy of developing personal well-being is strengthened through virtuous partnerships between Italian industrial players and an integration of the production and commercial process along the entire supply chain. This occurs by maintaining the sharing of strategic development lines and growth synergies between the individual companies, while guaranteeing management and operational autonomy.

In the operation, Progetto Benessere Italia was assisted by GPAV – Associate Chartered Accountants for tax and corporate aspects, while the legal aspects were managed by Bird & Bird, with the collaboration of the Gasparini Gramatica Law Firm of Bassano del Grappa. For accounting aspects, Sistemassociati provided the necessary support.

Sella and his partners were assisted by SAT Studio Legale for tax aspectsaccounting and corporate, while the legal aspects were handled by a team led by Matteo Vernizzi, with the support of Chiara Ferrarese.

READ ALSO: Schillaci invests 100 thousand euros in eight American pharmaceutical companies

Subscribe to the newsletter