President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan. Photo/president.am

YEREVAN – Vahagn Khachaturyan is the president of Armenia who was elected in March 2022. He was elected president after the resignation of the previous president, Armen Sarkissian, in January 2022.

As a state leader, he was always active in international politics. Especially when his country experienced a prolonged conflict with Azerbaijan regarding its population and territory issues.

From every problem that occurs, Vahagn is classified as a leader who loves peace. He was more concerned with the safety of his people than winning the war.

Profile President Vahagn Khachaturyan

This Armenian president is known to have the full name Vahagn Garniki Khachaturyan. According to his history, this 64 year old man was born on April 22, 1959, in Sisian, Armenia.

Vahagn has a fairly long history of higher education. In 1976, he graduated from Yerevan High School Number 118 with satisfactory grades.

After that, he continued his education at the Yerevan Institute of National Economy and obtained an economist degree.

After graduating from college, from 1980 to 1982, he was assigned to the Soviet Armed Forces.

Then in 1982 he continued working at the production association “Hrazdanmash” as an economist. In his office he served as Head of the Economic Research Laboratory.

In 1989-1992, he worked at the “Mars” Factory with his first position as Head of Department and continued as Deputy General Director.

In the midst of his busy career, he always makes time to take part in social and political activities in the Karabakh movement.

Based on his experience and good intentions to lift up the weak, in 1990-1995 he was elected as Yerevan City Hall.