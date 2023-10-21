loading…

JAKARTA – Antonio Guterres is a politician and diplomat from Portugal who currently serves as Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN). He is the 9th person to hold the position since January 1, 2017.

Before occupying an important position at the UN, Antonio also had experience in holding other strategic positions. This is known through his educational and career history.

Profile Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres began his political career in 1976, when he was elected as a member of the Portuguese parliament. He served as chairman of the parliamentary committee on economy, finance, and planning, as well as the parliamentary committee on territorial administration, municipalities, and the environment.

Meanwhile, Antonio became active at the international level from 1981 to 1983 by becoming a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe where he chaired the Committee on Demography, Migration and Refugees.

For many years, he was also involved in the Socialist International, a global organization of social democratic parties. He was vice president of the organization from 1992 to 1999, and then president from 1999 to 2005.

Quoted from the official un.org website, Antonio Guterres reached the peak of his political career when he was prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002. During his tenure, he played an important role in international efforts to resolve the crisis in Timor Leste.

He also became president of the European Council in early 2000, and led the adoption of the Lisbon Agenda for growth and jobs, as well as co-chairing the first summit between the European Union and Africa.

Antonio Guterres left the post of prime minister in 2002, after his party suffered defeat in the general elections. He then became a member of the Portuguese Council of State from 1991 to 2002.

After that, Antonio began trying out his career in the humanitarian field when he was appointed as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2005. He led one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world during some of the worst refugee crises in decades.

Antonio Guterres ended his term as UN High Commissioner for Refugees at the end of 2015. That same year, he announced his intention to run for UN Secretary General.

He faces fierce competition from nine other candidates. However, after six rounds of voting by the UN Security Council, he managed to get unanimous support from all five permanent members of the council.

Antonio Guterres officially served as UN Secretary General on January 1 2017. Since then, he has tried to maintain good relations with UN member states, especially with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

