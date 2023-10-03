loading…

Mohammed bin Salman is the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. Photo/Reuters

RIYADH – The Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, is currently facing various challenges and criticism from a number of groups. Especially related to issues such as human rights, the war in Yemen, and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite facing international pressure, the PM of Saudi Arabia remains committed to continuing the reform agenda known as Vision 2030. He always tries to develop the Arab world into a region that is advanced and respected by countries in the world.

The various policies he has issued have created pros and cons in society in several countries in the world. Therefore, many of them also want to know the background and profile of this Saudi Arabian PM.

Profile Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud was born on 31 August 1985 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is the seventh son and eighth child of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his third wife, Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain.

His career in government began in 2009 when he was appointed as a special advisor to King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Then he changed positions in 2011 and 2013 by becoming the House of Members and Head of Government.

After his father ascended the throne to become King of Saudi Arabia, his career rose drastically. Mohammed bin Salman was then appointed Minister of Defense to Secretary General of the Royal Palace.

In 2017 he was appointed Crown Prince of the Kingdom following his father’s decision to remove Prince Mohammed bin Nayef from all positions. In 2022, he was appointed Prime Minister, a position usually held by the King.

During his time as Prime Minister and Crown Prince, he has been associated with many changes in Saudi Arabia. For example, allowing women to drive, hold their own passports and move independently, (re)opening cinemas and holding pop concerts, to cracking down on corruption.

On the other hand, as Chairman of the Economic and Development Affairs Council, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched “Vision 2030”, a comprehensive multi-year plan for the future of Saudi Arabia.

The ambitious plan aims to revitalize the Saudi economy by strengthening the Kingdom as a global investment center, and moving away from dependence on oil as the largest source of national income.

It also seeks to strengthen government efficiency and support “a tolerant, thriving, and stable Saudi Arabia that provides opportunity for all.” Most of the efforts made by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud now receive support from several countries in the world.

(ahm)