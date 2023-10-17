Suara.com – The Argo Semeru train (KA) experienced a derailment at the KM 520+4 crossing on the Sentolo – Wates road in Kulon Progo Regency. The train departed from Surabaya Gubeng station heading towards Gambir station, Jakarta.

Reportedly, the train derailed after passing Yogyakarta station at 12.58 WIB. Based on the schedule, the Argo Semeru train should arrive in Gambir at 19.40 WIB.

As a result of this incident, PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) apologized because there would be a delay in the departure schedule for other trains passing the same route.

“This route is not yet passable for train travel and will have an impact on delays for other trains passing through this route. The evacuation of the Argo Semeru train (KA 17) is being carried out by the relevant unit,” said PT KAI’s statement on its official X account on Tuesday (17 /10/2023), at 14.20 WIB.

the Argo Semeru train derailed in the Sentolo-Wates plot, Kulon Progo, Tuesday (17/10/2023). BNPB

KA Argo Semeru is an executive class passenger train service with the connection Surabaya Gubeng – Yogyakarta – Gambir PP. The train has KA number 17 for the Surabaya Gubeng to Gambir connection, and KA number 18 for the Gambir to Surabaya Gubeng connection.

The name Argo Semeru is taken from the name of the highest mountain on the island of Java, namely Semeru or Mahameru, which reaches a height of 3,676 meters above sea level.

Judging from the KAI Access application, executive class Argo Semeru ticket prices start from IDR 500 thousand to IDR 650 thousand. There is also an Argo Semeru Compartment with suite class which is priced at IDR 1.95 million to IDR 2.25 million.

Routes and departure schedules

The Argo Semeru train will cover a distance of around 821,079 kilometers. There are a number of stations where the train stops.

Argo Semeru train stopping stations include Surabaya Gubeng Station, Mojokerto Station, Jombang Station, Kertosono Station, Nganjuk Station, Madiun Station, Solo Balapan Station, Yogyakarta Station, Kutoarjo Station, Kebumen Station, Kroya Station, Purwokerto Station, Cirebon Station, Bekasi, Jatinegara Station, and Gambir Station.

The Argo Semeru train schedule for Surabaya Gubeng to Gambir departs at 09.05 WIB and arrives in Jakarta at 19.40 WIB.

Meanwhile, the Argo Semeru train schedule from Gambir Station to Surabaya Gubeng departs at 06.20 WIB and arrives in Surabaya at 16.50 WIB.