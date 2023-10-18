The name Karina Dinda Lestari alias KDL suddenly became much sought after by netizens. She is a doctor and the wife of a police officer who was reportedly having an affair with a medical student at UNHAS Makassar.

The husband, Inspector Alvian Hidayat, found evidence of his wife’s affair in the form of lewd photos on Karina’s cell phone. He then reported that he reported his wife to the South Sulawesi Regional Police for her affair.

Then, who is Karina? To get to know her figure more deeply and find out the chronology of the affair, see Karina Dinda Lestari’s profile below.

Full Name: Karina Dinda Lestari

Place and Date of Birth: Parepare, May 3 1997

Education: Jinzhou Medical University

Instagram account: @karinadindalestari

Also read: Always take your children with you at any moment, this is the story of Andien and her husband taking part in a running race while pushing a stroller

Karina Dinda Lestari is a graduate of SMA Negeri 11 Unggulan Pinrang. After completing his secondary education, he continued his education at Liaoning Medical University (UML) in China.

After completing her studies abroad, Karina continued her education at the Faculty of Medicine, Hasanuddin University (UNHAS).

Apart from being beautiful, Karina is also known as an outstanding figure, both in academic and non-academic fields. In academics, he won first place several times when he was in high school. Karina even graduated from Pinrang’s flagship school with first place.

In the non-academic field, Karina was one of the finalists for Puteri Indonesia in 2014 representing the city of Pinrang, South Sulawesi.

In 2022, Karina married Inspector Alvian Hidayat. After getting married, the two of them underwent an LDR (long distance relationship) because the husband studied at the Police Science College (STIK/PTIK) in Jakarta.

Also read: Mother Drowns Baby in Bucket Suspected of Baby Blues, Recognize Symptoms and Treatment

Karina Dinda Lestari went viral after her alleged affair with a medical student named Andy Wahab (AW) was revealed.