The name of Inspector Alvian Hidayat is currently being widely discussed. Karina Dinda Lestari’s husband is known for having a brilliant career. Check out the following profile of Inspector Alvian Hidayat.

Inspector Alvian Hidayat himself is known as a police officer who has had a brilliant career, even becoming police chief at a young age.

His figure has become a topic of conversation as his wife, Karina Dinda Lestari, is also currently in the spotlight on social media.

As previously reported by Suara.com, Inspector Alvian Hidayat is currently undergoing police officer training which is part of his career.

Having a career in the Bhayangkara Corps, this man is known for having brilliant achievements. One of them became police chief at a young age.

Profile of Inspector Alvian Hidayat

The figure of Inspector Alvian Hidayat, who is currently in the spotlight and busy on social media, is known to have graduated from the Police Academy in 2016.

In 2019, Alvian Hidayat was appointed Reo Police Chief at the age of 30, at that time he held the rank of Second Inspector (Ipda).

Still 30 years old, at that time the husband of the young doctor who graduated from China became the youngest police chief in Indonesia.

He also served as Kuwus Police Chief, West Manggarai in 2020. His achievements at that time were successful in thwarting the distribution of alcohol that occurred in Kuwus District, West Manggarai.

His dedication to the Bhayangkara Corps made this man return to a higher position. Namely in 2021 when he was transferred to the West Manggarai Police.

In 2021, Alvian Hidayat served as Head of Intelligence and Security for the West Manggarai Police.

Currently, Alvian is undergoing officer education or courses to obtain a higher rank, namely Adjunct Police Commissioner (AKP).

His brilliant career in the police has also made Alvian known as a good example for his juniors in the police.

That is the profile of Inspector Alvian Hidayat, a police officer with brilliant achievements. Now with his wife, Karina Dinda Lestari is in the spotlight on social media.