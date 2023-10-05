loading…

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Photo/The Telegraph

JAKARTA – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made quite a controversial decision after withdrawing from an EU-brokered meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The meeting was held to prevent further escalation and restore relations between the two countries after Azerbaijan last month regained control over areas inhabited by ethnic Armenians.

Azerbaijan’s actions then caused more than 100 thousand ethnic groups to flee to Armenia. Unfortunately, the meeting was not attended by Ilham Aliyev as President of Azerbaijan.

According to France24, Aliyev will not attend due to “pro-Armenian statements by French officials… and statements regarding the supply of arms and ammunition (to Yerevan), regarding military cooperation”.

Profile Ilham Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev is the President of Azerbaijan who has served since October 31, 2003. This man whose full name is Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev was born on December 24 1961 in Baku.

In his educational history, he is recorded as having completed his education at Moscow State University of International Relations (MSUIR). in 1982.

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree, he then received a master’s and doctoral degree at the same university.

Before entering politics, Aliyev held a teaching position at Moscow State University of International Relations for approximately five years from 1985 to 1990.

Until 1991, he began to turn into an entrepreneur and managed several companies until 1994, according to the president.az page.

It was only in 1994 that he entered the Azerbaijani political scene after being elected vice president. In the same year he also served as first vice president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Then from 1995 to 2000, Aliyev was elected to the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Before becoming President, he was appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan on August 4 2003.

After several months serving as Prime Minister, Aliyev was finally elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with more than 76 percent of the vote on October 15, 2003.

During his time as President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev managed to get a medal and honorary member certificate from PACE in 2004. Even so, there are also several controversial things he has made.

For example, appointing his own wife, Mehriban, as Vice President in 2017 for his power in the oil-rich Caucasus republic.

(ian)