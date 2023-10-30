loading…

Zhang Youxia, a general in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party (CMC) of China. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Zhang Youxia is a general of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). He also served as Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China (CMC), an important body in military oversight in China.

Zhang is a veteran of the China-Vietnam war. His father was also a general.

Profile of Zhang Youxia, Deputy Chairman of the Central Commission of the Communist Party of China

Zhang Youxia was born in 1950 and has spent most of his career in the Chinese military.

He has been involved in a variety of military assignments and campaigns over the decades and has extensive experience in the field of national defense.

As Vice Chairman of the CCMC, Zhang Youxia has great influence in military policy decision-making in China.

He previously served as Head of the CMC Equipment Development Department, and its predecessor, the PLA General Armament Department, from 2012 to 2017.

He was the son of General (ret.) Zhang Zongxun, a communist general in the Chinese Civil War.

He is a veteran of the 1979 Sino-Vietnam War and one of the few generals serving in China with war experience.

Zhang was born and raised in Beijing, but his ancestors came from Yantou Village, Weinan, Shaanxi Province.

Zhang attended Beijing Jingshan School. He joined the army in 1968 at the age of 18.