Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil al-Sisi refused entry to Gaza, Palestinian refugees, even though they were threatened by Israeli bombing. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi refuses mass entry of refugees from Gaza, Palestine, even though they are running from bombs being fired Israel.

Al-Sisi argued that allowing Gaza refugees to enter would set a precedent for the evacuation of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan.

“The displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt means that the same displacement will also occur for Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan,” he said, as quoted by AFP, Thursday (19/10/2023).

“Furthermore, the Palestinian state that we are talking about and that the world is talking about will become impossible to implement – because the land already exists, but the people do not exist,” he continued.

Profile of Egyptian President Abdel Fattal al-Sisi

His full name is Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil al-Sisi. Born 19 November 1954, al-Sisi is an Egyptian politician and retired military officer who has served as the sixth and current president of Egypt since 2014.

Before retiring as a general in the Egyptian military in 2014, al-Sisi served as Egypt’s deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2014, as defense minister from 2012 to 2013, and as director of military intelligence from 2010 to 2012. He was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal in January 2014.

Al-Sisi, who was born in Cairo, had joined the Egyptian Army as a young man. Even though his military career had reached its peak as Commander of the Armed Forces, he was never involved in active combat during his military service.

After the 2011 Egyptian revolution and the election of Mohamed Morsi as president of Egypt, al-Sisi was appointed Minister of Defense by Morsi on 12 August 2012, replacing Hosni Mubarak’s Hussein Tantawi.

As defense minister, and eventually commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces. However, al-Sisi was involved in the military coup that overthrew President Morsi on July 3, 2013.

Morsi was replaced by interim president, Adly Mansour, who appointed a new cabinet. Demonstrations, sit-ins, and violent clashes between Morsi supporters and security forces followed, culminating in the Rabaa massacre that killed several hundred civilians.