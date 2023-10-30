Suara.com – Another player of Indonesian descent who has recorded impressive achievements in the highest competition in the Dutch League or Eredivisie. A player of Indonesian descent named D’Leanu Arts has just made his debut in the Eredivisie.

D’Leanu made his debut match with NEC against Almere City on October 22 2023. At that time, D’Leanu Arts made his debut as a substitute.

He came on in the 76th minute to replace Sontje Hansen. In his debut match, D’Leanu Arts’ performance was quite good. He brought NEC to one point after a 1-1 draw at the end of the match.

D’Leanu Arts is known to have Maluku, Indonesian blood. Reported by Suara.com from the upload of the X @FT_IDN account, D’Leanu plays as a right back.

“On the other hand, at the PSV Eindhoven academy there is still another name of player with Indonesian blood. D’leanu Arts (17) PSV U18 Right Back has Maluku blood,” wrote the account information.

D’Leanu’s career began when he studied football at the Blauw Geel academy in 2010. After that, he was drawn to the PSV academy. While at the PSV academy, D’Leanu was on a team with a number of players such as Kenneth Paal, who currently plays for the Premier League club, QPR, and Rangers FC striker, Sam Lammers.

From the PSV academy in 2010, D’Leanu was only promoted to the PSV U-17 team in 2019. His career at PSV continued to rise until he reached the PSV U-21 team in 2022.

Unfortunately, on July 1 2023, D’Leanu was released by PSV to NEC. Quoted from Transfermarkt data, even though he is only 20 years old, D’Leanu has a price tag of IDR 1.74 billion.

Even though he is a right full back, D’Leanu can also be used as a center back and left full back. His record in terms of scoring goals is quite good.

In total he has scored 4 goals for the PSV youth team. Of those 4 goals, he scored 3 while playing in the position of right full back. In the same position, D’Leanu Arts also provided 6 assists.

D’Leanu Arts has a big chance of continuing to break into the NEC main team, which this season is coached by Rogier Meijer. In the NEC squad this season, there are three players in the right full back position.

They are Bart van Rooij, Brayann Pereirra who is currently injured and Sai Van Wermeskerken. Pereirra’s injured condition and van Wermeskereken’s poor performance means D’Leanu’s chances of breaking into the first team are very big.