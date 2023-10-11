Suara.com – Unlike her younger sister, Reisa Broto Asmoro, the name Dea Tunggaesti may not be widely known by Indonesian netizens. Even though Dea is an active figure in society.

This 41 year old woman even entered politics and served as Secretary General of the DPP Indonesian Solodaritas Party or PSI.

Now Dea’s name is in the spotlight after sharing photos together with her husband from Malaysia named Dato M Nazim.

Want to know more about the figure of Dea Tunggaesti? The following is the profile of Dea Tunggaesti, the older sister of Doctor Reisa Broto Asmoro!

Portrait of Dua Tunggaesti and Husband (Instagram deatunggaesti) Profile and Biodata of Dea Tunggaesti Name: Dea Tunggaesti Full Name: Kanjeng Mas Ayu Tumenggung Dea Tunggaesti Born: Solo, 26 September 1982 Religion: Islam Age: 41 Years Profession: Lawyer, Model, Lecturer, Politician Husband: Novio Parodi (2004- ), Dato M Nazim (2023)Children: Chiara Mahisa Parodi and Elena Danesha Parodi

Dea Tunggaesti’s career

Unlike Reisa, her younger sister, who focuses on the world of health, Dea Tunggaesti is active in the legal sector.

The doctoral graduate at Padjadjaran University joined the law firms OC Kaligis & Associates and Hanafiah Ponggawa & Partners.

Since September 2013, Dea founded his own law firm called Tungga Rami & Partners which provides advocacy and legal consulting services.

In his career in the world of law, Dea Tunggaesti was a lawyer for Nazaruddin, the former General Treasurer of the Democratic Party who was convicted in the Hambalang bribery case.

Marry a Malaysian Man

Dea’s name returned to the spotlight after marrying Dato M Nazim, a Malaysian man who was older than her.

Nazim is an entrepreneur. Before marrying Dea Tunggaesti, Nazim was married to Norjuma Habib Mohamed, a businesswoman and television personality in the neighboring country.

Dea and Nazim married in Bali on August 23 2023.