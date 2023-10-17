Ecuador has a new president, he is Daniel Noboa. Interestingly, Noboa is the youngest president of Ecuador in history. Daniel Noboa became president at the age of 35.

Daniel Noboa became president in Ecuador after winning the second round of presidential elections last weekend. Noboa received 97 percent of the vote in the second round of the presidential election. Noboa succeeded in getting rid of Luisa González, her competitor from the left wing.

Daniel Noboa is not a young politician who crawled from the bottom. He is the son of a senior Ecuadorian politician, Álvaro Noboa. This father has applied to become president of Ecuador five times but failed every time.

Noboa was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador on November 30 1987. At the very young age of 18, Noboa has founded a company operating in the entertainment world, DNA Entertainment Group.

Also read: Becoming Chairman of PSI and Owner of Persis Solo, Kaesang Follows in the Footsteps of Former AC Milan President Silvio Berlusconi

In 2021, Noboa was elected as a member of the Ecuadorian parliament. He represents the Santa Elena region and is running as a representative of the Ecuadorian Unity party. In the same year in May, Noboa was appointed president of Ecuador’s development, economic, productive and micro-enterprise commission.

His full name is Daniel Roy-Gilchrist Noboa Azin, he is known to have graduated from New York University Stern School of Business. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 2010.

9 years later, he then obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, Illinois, United States.

Apart from that, Noboa is also the sole heir to the banana export business owned by his father, Alvaro Noboa. Before becoming the owner of the company, Noboa was the service director and became the commercial and logistics director.

Quoting from a Brazilian media report, Folha de Sao Paulo, in October 2023, Noboa apparently owned two companies off the coast of Panama. Reports from the Panama Papers state that the Noboa family owns a number of companies in tax-free countries.

Also read: Not the President’s daughter like Kaesang, this woman became party chairman at the age of 25

These allegations had become pros and cons when Daniel Noboa ran as a presidential candidate. This is because in Ecuador there is a law that prohibits candidates in elections from having assets in tax-free countries.

In terms of personal life, Noboa is known to have been married twice. At the age of 31, Noboa married Gabriela Goldbaum but the two divorced in 2021.

On August 28 2021, Noboa remarried an influencer named Lavinia Valbonesi and currently has a son.