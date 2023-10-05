Suara.com – Rafael Alun Trisambodo’s wife, Ernie Torondek, is said to be a commissioner and shareholder at PT Cubes Consulting. The following is a profile of Cubes Consulting taken from various sources.

Ernie Torondek, the mother of Mario Dandy, is also said to receive a salary as a commissioner at the company. Every month, he receives IDR 30 million.

Profil Cubes Consulting

There is not much information about this company, but it is suspected that Cubes Consulting is one of the companies used by Rafael Alun to receive gratuities.

Also Read: 7 Important Points of the ASN Law that was Officially Ratified, Regarding Salaries and Honorary Staff

The involvement of the wife’s name was opened by the Finance Director of PT Cubes Consulting Albertus Bambang Trinucahyo who came to fulfill the invitation as a witness.

Bambang said that Ernie Torondek’s salary of IDR 30 million was handed over to the financial administration of PT Cubes Consulting, Nuryana Dewi.

In the BAP read by the prosecutor, Bambang also said that Ernie owned 6 thousand shares and often asked about the company’s profits.

Apart from his salary, Ernie Torondek also received THR so that in one year, he received up to 13 times the money from the company.

On the LinkedIn page, PT Cubes Consulting is mentioned as a software development company located in Jakarta. The profile to view this company cannot be accessed.

Also Read: Biodata of Andi Widjajanto, Governor of Lemhanas Who is Waiting for Jokowi’s Command to Enter TPN Ganjar

Meanwhile, it has just been revealed that there is a flow of funds totaling billions into companies related to Rafael Alun, including PT Cubes Consulting.

This was revealed by the prosecutor in the trial of the graft and money laundering (TPPU) case of Rafael Alun Trisambodo.

It was stated that PT Cubes Consulting spent in 2010 on PT SKPC. However, the Director of PT Cubes Consulting, Gunadi Hastowo, admitted that he had forgotten.

In his testimony, Gunadi admitted that he did not know about PT Statika Kensa Prima Citra. According to him, PT Cubes Consulting has no operational relationship with PT SKPC.

The prosecutor then showed evidence of PT Cubes Consulting’s expenses when lending funds to PT Statika Kensa Prima Citra (PT SKPC) four times with a total of IDR 1.5 billion.

The prosecutor also asked the Finance Director of PT Cubes Consulting Albertus Bambang Trinurcahyo who was also present as a witness. According to Bambang, providing the loan was an order from Rafael Alun.

That is the profile of Cubes Consulting. Hopefully this information can answer the reader’s curiosity.

Contributor: Rima Suliastini