Less than a month before Hamas fighters breached Israel’s high-tech Iron Wall and launched attacks that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they were practicing in dress rehearsal. Photo/AP

GAZA – Billal Al-Qedra, who was one of the Hamas commanders, was reportedly killed in an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) missile attack.

According to India TV News, the Israeli Air Force also said 100 military targets in the Zaytun, Khan Yunis, and western Jabaliya areas of Gaza were hit by airstrikes, which affected Hamas’ operations command center, military complex, and anti-tank missile center.

Billal Al-Qedra was not the only Hamas commander who died in the Israeli attack, because previously the IDF had reported that they had succeeded in killing other senior Hamas leaders, namely Ali Qadhi and Murad Abu Murad.

The two Hamas leaders are considered to have played an important role in the group’s attacks on Israel. Qadhi is said to have been eliminated since Israel carried out an attack with a drone.

Meanwhile, Murad was killed in an air strike carried out at night by Israel some time ago.

The war, which has been going on for more than a week, has indeed caused many casualties from both Hamas and Israel.

Apart from that, Hamas leader Ayman Younis was found amidst the ruins of his house in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The death of one of the senior Hamas leaders has also been confirmed by the Palestinian Civil Protection Agency.

Sosok Billal Al-Qedra

Billal Al-Qedra was the victim who was reportedly killed recently by Israel. His death certainly made many people curious about his figure.

According to The Economic Times, Billal Al-Qedra is a Hamas leader who serves as commander of the Khan Younis battalion south of the Nukhba unit.