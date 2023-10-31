loading…

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s top official who has powers like a president. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a high-ranking Iranian leader who has great influence in various fields. Especially in the Iranian military field.

Since he became the supreme leader there, Khamenei has had higher powers than a president. In fact, he can issue final decrees and decisions on government policy.

This suddenly shocked the public about this important Iranian figure. In fact, quite a few people want to know his background and experiences while occupying power in Iran.

Profile Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporting from the Iran Primer page, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been Iran’s supreme leader since 1989. He is the country’s highest official and commander of the armed forces, as well as a respected leader of the Shiites.

Khamenei has enormous political influence in Iran, even more than the president. He is also known as a supporter of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution which overthrew the Pahlavi dynasty.

Ali Khamenei was born on July 19, 1939 in Mashhad, the holy city of Iran. He became a cleric from the age of 11 and studied at the seminaries of Mashhad, Najaf, and Qom.

He became acquainted with Navvab Safavi, the founder of Fedaiyan Islam, who awakened the Islamic revolutionary spirit in him. Khamenei also met with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Iranian revolution, in 1976.

He became Khomeini’s confidant and became involved in the struggle against the Shah’s regime. Khamenei was arrested six times by the Pahlavi government and exiled to Iranshahr for three years.

After the Iranian revolution succeeded, Khamenei became a member of the Revolutionary Council, Imam of Tehran’s Friday Prayers, and Deputy Minister of Defense. He was later elected as Tehran’s representative in the Islamic Consultative Assembly for one term and Iran’s president for two terms.

In 1981, he was the victim of an assassination attempt that paralyzed his right arm. Khamenei also became one of Iran’s leaders during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s and developed close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).