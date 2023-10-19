Suara.com – The couple Anies Baswedan and Cak Imin convoyed from NasDem Tower to the General Election Commission (KPU) to register themselves as presidential and vice presidential candidates in the upcoming 2014 presidential election. Anies Baswedan and Cak Imin carried out the convoy in a white jeep driven directly by Ahmad Sahroni.

In the video shared by Ahmad Sahroni’s Instagram account, he shows himself sitting in the driver’s seat. Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan and Cak Imin were seen standing behind wearing white shirts and black caps.

“Today is the peak of my achievements as a driver, delivering President @aniesbaswedan and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia @cakiminow 2024 – 2029. May Jaya Raya Indonesia Amen,” wrote

In the short video he shared, Ahmad Sahroni can be seen talking to Anies Baswedan and Cak Imin. The three of them were also seen laughing before convoying towards the KPU. The figure of Ahmad Sahroni then became the spotlight.

Also Read: Complete Profile of Doctor Karina Dinda Lestari: Unhas Medical Student, Apparently Has High-Signing Achievements

The reason is, he is known as Crazy Rich Priok. This is because Ahmad Sahroni is known to have wealth including luxury goods. So who exactly is Ahmad Sahroni? The following is a profile of Ahmad Sahroni.

Ahmad Sahroni profile

Ahmad Sahroni himself was born on August 8 1977. He is an Indonesian businessman and politician from the National Democratic Party (NasDem). Currently, Ahmad Sahroni is known to be serving as Deputy Chairman of Commission III DPR RI for the 2019–2024 period.

Before entering the world of politics, Ahmad Sahroni was an operational staff member at a company engaged in refueling. Meanwhile, his career in politics began in 2013 when he joined NasDem.

Ahmad Sahroni was also elected as a member of the DPR RI from the DKI Jakarta III electoral district in the 2014 legislative general election. In 2016, he was transferred to Commission III which handles legal and human rights issues. Meanwhile in 2019, he was trusted to serve as Deputy Chair of Commission III DPR RI.

Also read: Before delivering Ganjar-Mahfud to the KPU, the Chairmen of the Political Parties Providing Gather at Mother’s House

His career in politics is also quite interesting. Moreover, in 2021, Ahmad Sahroni will be the figure who voices the revision of Law Number 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics because 50 percent of prison inmates come from convicts on narcotics cases.

He gave the opinion that narcotics abusers should have the right to rehabilitation. Meanwhile, prison sentences and the death penalty are only for producers (distributors) and narcotics dealers.

Become Crazy Rich Priok

Ahmad Sahroni received the nickname Crazy Rich Priok because of his abundant wealth. He has various businesses and businesses that he runs. Based on the State Officials’ Wealth Results Report (LHKPN) on December 31 2020. From this report, it is known that his total wealth reaches IDR 227 billion.

Not only that, the video uploaded to the KR TV YouTube channel shows Ahmad Sahroni’s luxurious house located in narrow alleys. However, inside you can see a large garage consisting of cars, motorbikes and even his luxury bicycle.

The price of some bicycles reaches IDR 150 million to IDR 200 million. Not only that, he also owns a 2017 BMW car worth IDR 2,948,000,000, a 2016 Porsche IDR 7.92 billion, and a 2018 Tesla Model X 75D electric car worth IDR 2.8 billion. In fact, the most expensive car is the 2016 Ferrari 488 which has a price of around IDR 11 billion.

Ahmad Sahroni also has an R 1103 watch which has a price of around IDR 7 billion. He also has an Iron Man figure in his house. The price for his Iron Man figure can reach IDR 180 million.