Suara.com – Christian Rontini officially married Amanda Gonzales on Saturday (28/10/2023) in Yogyakarta. Amanda Gonzales herself has recently been in the spotlight as Ladislao’s ex-girlfriend who is now close to Nathalie Holscher.

Christian Rontini is a footballer who plays for the Persita Tangerang club. Find out more about him through the following profile and religion of Christian Rontini, Amanda Gonzales’ husband!

1. Profil Christian Rontini

Philippines national team player, Christian Rontini. (Instagram/@christian_rontini18)

Christian Mangaron Rontini is a footballer with the position of central defender born in Italy, 20 July 1999, who has Filipino blood. This guy, who is 186 cm tall, started his career in Southeast Asia in 2020.

Christian Rontini has played for Verbania (Italy, 2016), Sangiovannese (Italy, 2018), ADT (Philippines, 2020), Penang FC (Malaysia, 2020), and only then at Persita Tangerang. Christian Rontini just joined Persita Tangerang in May 2023 and started his journey in July.

2. Romance Story of Christian Rontini

Profile and Religion of Christian Rontini (Instagram/@dkerjasoetji.photography)

Christian Rontini and Amanda Gonzales first met in July 2023. At that time, Amanda Gonzales was invited to dinner by her mother’s relatives, apparently to celebrate Christian Rontini’s birthday.

Christian Rontini is said to have fallen in love with Amanda Gonzales at first sight. Christian Rontini immediately imagined that he would marry Amanda Gonzales at their first meeting.

Having only known each other for two months, Amanda Gonzales was determined to see Christian Rontini’s disciplined personality with a healthy lifestyle. But most importantly, Amanda Gonzales is increasingly convinced by Christian Rontini’s belief in Allah SWT.

3. Christian Rontini Religion

Persita Tangerang player Christian Rontini converted to Islam. (Instagram/christian_rontini18)

After only three months in Indonesia, Christian Rontini decided to convert to Islam. Christian Rontini officially converted to Islam in September 2023 at the Al-Azhom Grand Mosque, Tangerang.

At the moment when Christian Rontini converted to Islam, Cristian Gonzales and his family were also present to witness it. At that time the fact that Christian Rontini would soon become Cristian Gonzales’ son-in-law had not been revealed.

Just like Christian Rontini, Cristian Gonzales is also known to be a convert to Islam. However, Cristian Gonzales only converted to Islam in 2003, eight years after marrying his wife, who from birth was a Muslim woman named Eva Nurida Siregar.

That’s the profile and religion of Christian Rontini as well as his short love story with Amanda Gonzales. Congratulations on the wedding, Christian and Amanda!

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi