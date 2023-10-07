Suara.com – Recently the Beckham documentary was officially broadcast on Netflix. This film makes the profile and biodata of Rebecca Loos, David Beckham’s mistress, widely discussed.

This documentary also tells the story of the soccer star’s past, including the figure of Rebecca Loos. You can look at Rebecca Loos’ profile and biodata at a glance here.

This beautiful woman herself is said to have been the soccer star’s mistress with his wife, Victoria Beckham. It was even reported that Victoria wanted to end her life because of this case.

Who Really is Rebecca Loss?

Having the full name Rebecca Loos Bartholdi, this woman born in Madrid has a birthday of June 19. In 2023, Rebecca will officially turn 46 years old, which means she was born in 1977.

Even though her homeland is Madrid, Rebecca herself now holds Dutch citizenship. His father was a Dutch diplomat, Leonard Loos Bartholdi, while his mother, Elizabeth Loos, came from England.

She completed her education at Runnymede College in Madrid, and is now known as a glamor model and social media personality.

As additional information, his name apparently still has a distant relationship with Piers Morgan, a British journalist who is quite famous for being spicy when giving interviews.

Intersecting with David Beckham

His name crossed paths with David Beckham in mid-2023, when he became the footballer’s personal assistant. He became a personal assistant when Beckham played at Real Madrid, and only lasted for a few months before being dismissed.

Rebecca then attracted public attention when she admitted to having a special relationship with Beckham while working as a personal assistant.

As a result, he was invited to many television appearances, appeared on magazine covers, and became content for various media for some time afterward.

This claim was denied by Beckham, who considered the statement ridiculous. Beckham has never filed a lawsuit over Rebecca’s controversial statements to date.

However, his marriage with Victoria was shaken by this shocking news. No joke, Victoria wanted to commit suicide because of this.

In contrast to the shaky Beckham household, Rebecca actually used this as a stepping stone to start a career in the world of entertainment.

That was a glimpse of the profile and biodata of Rebecca Loos, who once claimed to have a special relationship with David Beckham. Hopefully this is a useful article, and good luck with your next activity!

