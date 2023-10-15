Suara.com – A WhatsApp message circulated on Thursday (12/10/2023) showing a photo of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment or Coordinating Minister for Marves, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan who was in critical condition.

However, this news was immediately denied by Luhut’s son-in-law, Lt. Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak. Are you curious about Maruli Simanjuntak’s profile and biodata?

Maruli Simanjuntak emphasized that currently his father-in-law is still recovering in Singapore. So the news that Luhut is critical is not true.

Meanwhile, for those who are curious about the profile and biodata of Maruli Simanjutak, Luhut’s son-in-law, see the following explanation.

Previously, TNI Major General (Mayjen) Maruli Simanjuntak was officially appointed as Commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Pangkostrad).

This is based on Decree Number 66/I/2022 which regulates Dismissal from and Appointment to Positions within the TNI. Maruli replaces General Dudung Abdurachman who currently serves as Army Chief of Staff (KSAD).

Biodata and Profile of Maruli Simanjuntak, Luhut’s son-in-law

According to various sources, Maruli Simanjuntak was born in Bandung, on February 27 1970.

Maruli Simanjuntak is the third of five children. His father and mother are of Batak descent who migrated to Kembang City, Bandung.

Maruli is a 1992 Military Academy graduate and specializes in infantry.

He has held various strategic positions and positions during his career in the military world and is not far from the TNI Special Forces Command (Kopassus).

In 2002, Maruli was appointed as Commander of the Cakra Combat Detachment (Denpur). Then in 2005, he was selected as the Kopassus Operations Middle Support Officer.

Three years later, in 2008, he was trusted to be the Commander of Battalion (Danyon) 21 Group 2 Kopassus and in the same year, Maruli was appointed Commander of the Special Forces Education and Training Center Command School.

His career continued to improve until in 2010, Maruli received a promotion to Deputy Commander of Group 1 Kopassus and he then became Commander of Group 2 Kopassus.

Then, in 2014, he served as Operations Assistant to the Commander General of Kopassus. After taking office, Luhut’s son-in-law was appointed as Commander of Group A of the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres).

After taking on the task of being Commander of Group A Paspampres, Maruli’s career skyrocketed. In the 2016-2017 period, he succeeded in becoming Commander of Korem 074/Warastrata and Deputy Commander of Paspampres.

Maruli was also Chief of Staff of Military Regional Command (Kasdam) IV/Diponegoro and held the position of Paspampres Commander from 2018 to 2020.

After serving as Paspampres Commander, he was finally appointed as Commander of Kodam (Pangdam) IX/Udayana. Until now he has been Commander of Kostrad.

Maruli Simanjuntak becomes Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan’s daughter-in-law

Luhut Pandjaitan’s first daughter with Devi Simatupang, Paulina Pandjaitan is the wife of Pangdam IX/Udayana Major General TNI Maruli Simanjuntak.

As a TNI wife, Paulina is often seen accompanying her husband on all his work assignments. In fact, he was also willing to jump directly into remote areas of the forest.

The meeting between Maruli and Paulina Pandjaitan happened by accident. This is what Maruli revealed in an interview session uploaded via the YouTube channel, Gilbert Lumoindong.

According to Maruli, the meeting between him and Paulina occurred at the 1995 SEA Games. Maruli revealed that at that time he was already a soldier and was a judo athlete. Meanwhile, Paulina at that time served as LO Sea Games.

From this accidental meeting, Maruli and Paulina’s relationship continued. The two finally married in January 1999.

From this marriage, they were blessed with two children. Paulina and Maruli are blessed with a beautiful daughter and son who are currently still at school.

That is the profile and biodata of Maruli Simanjutak, Luhut’s son-in-law. Hope it is useful!

