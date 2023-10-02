The figure of the wife of the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Juliati Sapta Dewi Magdalena, is now going viral because she was seen picking up trash with her bare hands.

The video of Juliati picking up trash was shared by the TikTok account @kawanlistyo some time ago. The wife of the National Police Chief, along with a number of other people, were seen at a beach cleaning up rubbish.

While other Bhayangkari mothers wear hats and sunglasses to ward off the heat, Julianti just wears her hair in a ponytail without any accessories on her body.

He only wore pink gloves and flip-flops. This four-star general’s wife picked up the rubbish directly using her own hands.

After cleaning up, Juliati distributed gifts to the children who attended the activity. Suddenly, Julianti’s action was flooded with praise from netizens.

So, what is Juliati really like? Check out the complete information below.

Profile of the wife of the National Police Chief Listyo Sigit

Juliati Sapta Dewi Magdalena is more familiar as Diana Listyo. He is rarely seen by the camera.

It turns out that Diana Listyo has a noble habit of caring for orphans. Diana Listyo even paid for the orphans’ education and provided them with daily necessities.

Together with her husband, Diana Listyo also created a shelter for orphans. Listyo Sigit said that several of his foster children had gone to school from elementary to high school.

Through her personal Instagram account, Diana often shares moments when attending certain events or activities.

On November 23 2022, he shared the moment he visited victims of the earthquake disaster in Cianjur. Even though she rarely appears and is seen in the media, it turns out that Diana is a simple person and has good actions.

From her marriage to Listyo Sigit, Diana has three children. One of his children is named Cornelius Krishna Satya Patria Wardhana.

Juliati’s bio

Full Name: Juliati Sapta Dewi Magdalena

Nickname: Diana Listyo

Religion: Protestant Christian

Partner: Listyo Sigit Prabowo

Place, date of birth: Not yet known

In-laws: Major Adm (Ret.) Sutrisno (father), Hendrina Hitijahubessy (mother)

Children: 3

Career: General Chairman of Bhayangkari

Age: Not yet known

Parents: Not yet known

Instagram: Not found

That is the profile and biodata of the wife of the National Police Chief, General Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Juliati Sapta Dewi Magdalena alias Diana Listyo.

