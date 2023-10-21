Suara.com – Surprisingly, Fahri Hamzah gave his support to Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate. Fahri Hamzah’s remarks are considered inconsistent, because previously he strongly criticized Jokowi and his children. Fahri Hamzah’s profile and biodata are also in the spotlight.

Through his tweet on

Apart from that, he also gave praise by saying that Gibran was a young person who was able to create Indonesia Perkasa in 2045.

It didn’t stop there, Fahri also prayed that the Mayor of Solo would be appointed as vice presidential candidate to replace his father as leader of the country. Remembering Gibran’s potential in developing the region could become his provision.

“Today, 20/10/2024 In exactly one year, Pak Jokowi and Kyai Ma’ruf will end and a new President/Vice President will be inaugurated. We pray for an easy road for Pak Prabowo and Mas Gibran to be inaugurated in exactly one year. For a strong Indonesia mighty. Towards #NewSuperpower!,” said Fahri Hamzah on his X account @fahrihamzah quoted on Saturday, (21/10/2023).

Fahri Hamzah’s attitude was considered strange by a number of people, because when Gibran first entered the world of politics and ran for mayor of Solo, he was reluctant to criticize him.

Fahri said that Jokowi’s children and family were still too young to enter the world of politics and could drag the public into thinking that the president (Jokowi) wanted to build a dynasty of greatness.

“President Jokowi’s children and family are still young…it’s best not to enter politics when they are still immature and when the situation could drag the public into thinking that the president wants to build a dynasty of greatness…just relax…give energy to the president’s reputation, which is more important now…” he wrote. Fahri Hamzah on his X account on October 8 2019.

Due to this, the figure of Fahri Hamzah became the public spotlight. Not a few people think that Fahri is willing to lick his own saliva under political pretexts, so he is willing to ignore his self-respect and shame.

Because so far, he is known as a politician who often criticizes various policies made by Jokowi. So what is his figure like?

Profile and Biodata of Fahri Hamzah

The figure of Fahri Hamza must be familiar to the public. This man, born in Utan, Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara, on November 10 1971, first came to public attention when he demonstrated during the reform era in 1998.

Apart from that, he has studied his actions in the world of politics since he was in college. The following is a series of Fahri Hamzah’s career journey:

• Served as chairman of the first organization Indonesian Muslim Student Action Unit (KAMMI)

• Served as leader of the UI Extension Economics Department

• Head of the Central Indonesian Muslim Scholars Association (ICMI) Young Scholars Development Department

• Expert Staff of the MPR RI in 2004

• Join the Social Justice Party

• Deputy Chair of Commission III FPKS

• Published various articles, one of which was entitled “State, BUMN and People’s Welfare”

• Served as member of the DPR for the 2014-2019 period.

Fahri Hamzah’s education

The following is Fahri Hamzah’s educational background:

• Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Muhammadiyah, Sumbawa, NTB

• Muhammadiyah Middle School, Sumbawa

• Muhammadiyah High School, Sumbawa

• Faculty of Agriculture, University of Mataram (Unram), Mataram, NTB

• Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia (UI), Jakarta (1997)

• Master’s Program in Public Policy at the University of Indonesia (UI), Jakarta.

Fahri Hamzah’s Personal Life

It is known that Fahri Hamzah married Farida Briani in 1996. From their marriage, the two of them were blessed with five children named Fayha Haniya, Farah Nashita, Faris Nabhan, Fayqa Hanifa and Keneisya.

There is not much information about Fahri Hamzah’s family life. Until now, Fahri Hamzah is still in the spotlight of the public and the media because of his loud speaking style. Not infrequently, this criticism is also controversial.

So, that’s Fahri Hamzah’s profile and biodata. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari