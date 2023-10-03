The professional Mortal Kombat player, NinjaKilla212, who recently won the MK11 tournament at EVO 2023 against Chilean TMM|Nicolas, shared a video on Twitter showing an 89-hit Shang Tsung combo. In this combo, Shang Tsung performs a series of juggles with Baraka, using fireballs Ground Skulls, and then calls out Scorpion for a spectacular finish.

It’s worth noting that a normal Mortal Kombat 1 fight doesn’t see combos like this. NinjaKilla212 is a pro player, after all, and the combo itself only deals 45% damage due to scaling. Also, in Mortal Kombat 1 you can use counters to get out of combos. Depending on how many counters you have, you can probably end Shang Tsung’s tyranny in 30 hits or less.

In general, Mortal Kombat 1 players welcome the new Kameo system for the flexibility it offers when building combos. But perhaps this particular combo needs a couple of fixes. Shang Tsung’s combo has sparked debate among players about its balance and whether it should be adjusted for tournaments and competitive play.

