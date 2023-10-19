What is the gray market? This is the economic model in which products are obtained from suppliers not authorized by the manufacturer. Thousands of Mexicans have obtained their cell phones through this means.

Many internet purchases, for example, through Amazon or Mercado Libre, are considered gray market. It differs from the black market because it is not an “illegal” action, that is to say; The product purchased is original, but was not purchased directly from the company, which implies that it is not “in order.” This has caused companies like Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi to block the cell phones of thousands of people.

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), and the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), ask that this change. Cellular equipment manufacturers They cannot block imported cell phones that enter Mexico irregularly, because they do not comply with the technical specifications requested of the equipment, indicated Profeco and the IFT.

Profeco and the IFT stated that despite there being a gray market for imported cell phones that do not comply with regulations or technical provisions, They cannot be blocked unilaterally.

Profeco and the IFT made a “call on companies that have implemented blocking measures to suspend such actions immediately.”The above with the objective of avoiding effects on consumers and users until the appropriate measures and actions are analyzed. that contribute to addressing the regulatory, commercial and legal challenges that the gray market brings with it.”

Blocking of cell phones purchased on the gray market affects users

Absolutely lock a cell phone how it is currently done affects userssaid the Consumer Protection Agency and the Telecommunications Institute in a statement.

Both instances asked manufacturers to be part “of a working group in which the different actors involved participate, in order to identify measures and implement actions to address the challenges posed by the gray market, safeguarding rights at all times.” of the users.

Profeco IFT Cell Phones Gray Market

