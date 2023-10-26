Prodrive has made official the market maneuver which is destined to change, at least on paper, the balance and power relations of the Dakar starting from the 2024 edition. Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel leave Toyota and join the British company.

As Motorsport.com anticipated a few weeks ago, the reigning champion crew will therefore race at the wheel of a Prodrive Hunter T1+ and will join their new teammates, Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin. The 9-time world champion will continue to race under the banner of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, while Al-Attiyah will be registered as Nasser Racing.

The debut of Al-Attiyah and Baumel at the wheel of the Prodrive Hunter T1+ will take place at the Baja Portalegre 500 scheduled for 26 to 28 October, then the two will start the Dubai International Baja scheduled for 10 to 12 November. This is a program created to allow the crew to become familiar with the car and then be ready for the 2024 Dakar which will start in January.

Photo by: Prodrive

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Prodrive

Nasser Al-Attiyah: “It is a very special feeling to come to Prodrive, because over the last three years I have seen that the team has worked hard to get to the point where it is now with the Hunter.”

“I am very happy to join the Prodrive team with Mathieu, because I believe he will be one of the strongest in the sport. Over the years I have won with three different manufacturers in the Rally Raid, but winning with a fourth car is a great goal for us. We can’t wait to do it.”

David Richards, president of Prodrive, added: “The arrival of Nasser and Mathieu, the reigning world rally raid champions, on board the Prodrive Hunter for the 2024 season is great news.”

“We look forward to working closely with both of them as we work hard towards the Dakar in January. Nasser’s successes speak for themselves and, with so many championships to his name, I am sure the pair will deliver excellent results in the Hunter “.