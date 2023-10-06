More than two thousand Hungarian fans in Florence

There were many Ferencvaros fans in Florence. The over two thousand ultras walked through the streets of the city with masks covering their faces and looking at passers-by and tourists with defiant tones. No accidents, the police station explains, but inconveniences were experienced both in the center and on the avenues, due to the improvised procession by the ultras: some buses – writes Repubblica Firenze – were requested on an extraordinary basis from Autolinee Toscane to cope with the number – perhaps higher to expectations — of guest supporters. The images remain of that black wave that crossed Florence for hours, capturing the frightened gazes of tourists and Florentines. Images that the mayor didn’t like Dario Nardella: “I find it serious and unacceptable that a gathering with hundreds of Ferencvaros fans was not prevented with offensive chants and the throwing of smoke bombs in Piazza Signoria in front of Palazzo Vecchio – he wrote on Twitter – with the serious risk of damaging the monuments and causing clashes “.