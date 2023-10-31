Hmmm. More layoffs at VDL Nedcar. We just wrote that the big boss is doing so well, financially speaking.

It can change. Bredero wrote it once, but not often has it been as applicable as it is today. Because we just wrote that Wim van de Leegte, with his 2 billion, is in a respectable 18th place in the Quote 500, now extra people will probably have to leave his VDL Nedcar factory.

The regional broadcaster L1 writes about this and you know, when a regional broadcaster writes something, it is usually true. So probably now too. But what’s going on? We will try to explain that.

Probably more layoffs at VDL Nedcar

As you probably know, working at VDL Nedcar is not that much fun. MINIs are still being assembled at the factory in Born, Limburg, but BMW has decided to have production take place elsewhere.

This means that many employees will be fired. At first there was talk of 1800, but then BMW still came up with a job. At VDL Nedcar they could assemble battery systems for the Germans.

Instead of removing all 1,800 people, the expectation was that 500 to 600 employees would be allowed to keep their jobs. Still a lot of shit for the employees who are fired, but we try to stay positive.

But it has now become known that around 200 additional employees will probably be dismissed, they can only use 300 to 400 people. And that is sour. Limburg sour, to be precise.

And that on the day it was announced that the boss’s fortune is 2000 million. Perhaps he can take some of his own money to help his dismissed employees?

It would suit him…

